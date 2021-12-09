Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,779 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,207,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of AT&T by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.10, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.51.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

