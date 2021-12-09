Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $13.04 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.0% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 147,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,789,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Shares of JNJ opened at $164.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $432.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $148.99 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

