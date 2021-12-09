Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $17.09 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.5% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $265,000. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 34,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $7,213,000. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.6% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 27,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.52.

NYSE:UPS opened at $204.72 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.86.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

