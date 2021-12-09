Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $19.92 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,124 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 1.7% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.44.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $170.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.48 and a 200-day moving average of $158.36. The company has a market capitalization of $269.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.36%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

