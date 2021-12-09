Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $42.36 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 3.6% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $42,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $197.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $231.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna dropped their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

