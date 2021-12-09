Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Increases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 62,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $59.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.43. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

