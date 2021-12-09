Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.5% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 40,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 49,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE UPS opened at $204.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.86. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $177.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.52.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.