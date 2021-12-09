Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Purchases 5,800 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 53,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Chevron by 72.9% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.5% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.70.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,801 shares of company stock valued at $43,659,937. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $118.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.51. The company has a market cap of $228.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $119.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.