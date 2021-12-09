Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,022 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464,226 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $425,297,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $238,160,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,539,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,847 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.51. The stock had a trading volume of 134,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,074,166. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.86.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.