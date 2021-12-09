Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Position Increased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,737 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,757 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 95,921 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,791,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.86. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

