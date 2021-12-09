Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Raised to $34.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FCX. Bank of America began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Argus lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

FCX stock opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.86. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 64,549 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 20,780 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,498 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 55,613 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,118,044 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $491,789,000 after acquiring an additional 921,096 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

