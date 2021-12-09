Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €40.86 ($45.91) and last traded at €41.02 ($46.09). 136,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €41.10 ($46.18).

The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €41.21 and its 200-day moving average is €41.75.

About Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

