Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading Down 8.2%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) shares traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.24. 70,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,417,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $5,248,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,643,000. 23.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.