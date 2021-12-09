Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $116.28. The stock had a trading volume of 41,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,126. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.79. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $115.12 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

