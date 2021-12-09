Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys 2,311 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 41,916 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 71,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.84. 923,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.