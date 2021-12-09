Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of RSP traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.14. 77,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,809. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $123.52 and a 12 month high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

