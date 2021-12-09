Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $10.47 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owned about 0.05% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $10,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 83.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 173.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BR. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.60.

NYSE:BR traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.68. 2,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,898. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.91 and a twelve month high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.42 and a 200 day moving average of $169.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

In related news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,129,595.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,623 shares of company stock valued at $45,107,201. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

