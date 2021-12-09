Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $15.94 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,115 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Members Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 28.5% in the third quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 16.7% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,887 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 16.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $260.09. The company had a trading volume of 25,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,999. The company has a market capitalization of $194.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $262.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.93.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.91%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

