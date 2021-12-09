Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owned 0.09% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,212,000 after acquiring an additional 932,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,855,000 after acquiring an additional 717,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,297,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,281,000 after acquiring an additional 106,240 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.40. 136,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,979,745. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $120.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.78 and a 200-day moving average of $115.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.