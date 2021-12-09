Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 145.2% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 15,813 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 113,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.19. The stock had a trading volume of 18,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,291. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.55 and a one year high of $85.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

