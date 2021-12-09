Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Reduces Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owned about 0.06% of Leidos worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Leidos by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 6.4% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Leidos by 1.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.88. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.45 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LDOS. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.