Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,130 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 37.9% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,888,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.0% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in NIKE by 26.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.89. The company had a trading volume of 69,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393,292. The company has a market capitalization of $268.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.36.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

