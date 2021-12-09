Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 1,480 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owned 0.09% of Church & Dwight worth $17,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $715,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 49.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.3% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 56,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 11,704 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $1,076,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $9,402,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 422,362 shares of company stock valued at $39,313,862 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $95.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

