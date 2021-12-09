Function X Price Tops $0.91 on Major Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $373.26 million and $3.83 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001907 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,550.04 or 0.99252231 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00047854 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00032694 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.43 or 0.00833736 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

