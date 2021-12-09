Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 7,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 61,639 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.74.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $483,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $2,263,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $3,610,000. 42.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

