Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.69

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 39.69 ($0.53) and traded as low as GBX 32.01 ($0.42). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 32.95 ($0.44), with a volume of 304,357 shares.

Separately, Libertas Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 102 ($1.35) price target on shares of Futura Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Futura Medical alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 35.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 39.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £94.62 million and a P/E ratio of -27.46.

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Futura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.