FY2021 EPS Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Lifted by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.03) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.05). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.