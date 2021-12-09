FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Conn’s, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Conn’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.79 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $20.44 on Thursday. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Conn’s by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,812,000 after acquiring an additional 107,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Conn’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,139,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Conn’s by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,098,000 after acquiring an additional 158,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Conn’s by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,921,000 after acquiring an additional 211,236 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Conn’s by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 157,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

