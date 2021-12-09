FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issued By Truist Securiti

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Gitlab in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.41) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.55). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Gitlab’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.90.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $84.32 on Thursday. Gitlab has a 1 year low of $77.55 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

