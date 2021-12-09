FY2022 EPS Estimates for Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) Raised by Analyst

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Dye & Durham in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DND. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$63.40.

Shares of Dye & Durham stock opened at C$46.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -238.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.85. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of C$33.52 and a 1 year high of C$53.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.90%.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.