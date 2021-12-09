FY2022 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. Cut by Raymond James (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Gibson Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.40.

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$22.97 on Thursday. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$18.78 and a 12-month high of C$26.98. The stock has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 29.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$23.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.58.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

