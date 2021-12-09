FY2022 EPS Estimates for Gitlab Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gitlab in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.52). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Gitlab’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gitlab from $140.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.90.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $84.32 on Thursday. Gitlab has a 1 year low of $77.55 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 325,000 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

