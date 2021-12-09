FY2022 EPS Estimates for REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Increased by Analyst

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for REX American Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $8.27 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.69.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on REX. Truist Securities lifted their target price on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 4th.

Shares of REX American Resources stock opened at $100.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.65. REX American Resources has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $116.86. The company has a market capitalization of $598.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.06.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $154,715.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total value of $924,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,541 shares of company stock worth $1,086,665 over the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 98,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 13.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.