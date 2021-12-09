FY2025 EPS Estimates for Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Real Good Food in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of Real Good Food stock opened at $7.37 on Thursday. Real Good Food has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

