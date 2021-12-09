G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock Holdings Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,137 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.28% of G-III Apparel Group worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIII. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $29.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

