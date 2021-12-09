Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) was down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 225,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 428,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

A number of research analysts have commented on GAU shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.50 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.89.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Galiano Gold by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 14,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 38,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

