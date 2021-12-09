Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $161.29

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 161.29 ($2.14) and traded as high as GBX 187.90 ($2.49). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 185.10 ($2.45), with a volume of 161,506 shares traded.

GFRD has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.05) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.58) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.05) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 184.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 161.29. The company has a market capitalization of £205.56 million and a P/E ratio of 27.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. Galliford Try’s dividend payout ratio is 0.18%.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

