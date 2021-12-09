GameCredits Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.34 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. GameCredits has a total market cap of $35.34 million and approximately $379,205.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.55 or 0.00323391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000510 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,214,384 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

