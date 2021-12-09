GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,593 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in GameStop were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GME. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1,030.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

GameStop stock opened at $173.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.89 and a beta of -2.02. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $483.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

