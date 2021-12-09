GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $173.65, but opened at $166.74. Wedbush currently has an underperform rating on the stock. GameStop shares last traded at $163.95, with a volume of 52,067 shares traded.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $67.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after purchasing an additional 334,683 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $853,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,606,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 327.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after buying an additional 55,684 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -171.11 and a beta of -2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.11 and a 200 day moving average of $196.16.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Company Profile (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

