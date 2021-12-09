Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Sells $567,576.00 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total value of $567,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of IT stock traded down $7.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $311.16. The stock had a trading volume of 252,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,566. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $320.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.59. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.74 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 553.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter worth about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

