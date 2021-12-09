Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,199 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 19.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,902,000 after acquiring an additional 763,643 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the second quarter valued at $38,952,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the second quarter valued at $30,262,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,106,000 after acquiring an additional 380,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 26.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,789,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,698,000 after acquiring an additional 379,800 shares in the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $79.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.75 and a 52 week high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.055 dividend. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.14%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

