Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on GECFF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Gecina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Societe Generale raised Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Gecina stock opened at $129.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.98. Gecina has a 52 week low of $129.10 and a 52 week high of $163.00.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

