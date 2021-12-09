Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.82

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and traded as low as $15.74. Genco Shipping & Trading shares last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 788,665 shares changing hands.

GNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $676.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

In other news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $58,450.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 229,101 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,981.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 245,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

