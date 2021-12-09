General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Holdings Decreased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 42,767 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.43% of General American Investors worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GAM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in General American Investors by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in General American Investors by 106.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 187,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 96,539 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in General American Investors by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in General American Investors by 4.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in General American Investors in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GAM opened at $43.01 on Thursday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.96.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

