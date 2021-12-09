Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.13

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.13 and last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 6038 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16. The firm has a market cap of $806.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 3.95.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generation Bio news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 30,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $792,674.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 28,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $747,189.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,780 shares of company stock worth $6,530,771 in the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter worth about $38,103,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 13.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,363,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,068,000 after buying an additional 878,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,225,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,761,000 after buying an additional 289,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,347,000 after buying an additional 274,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 40,459.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 253,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

