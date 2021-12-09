GenesisX Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $40,811.01 and $39.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000716 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,143,133 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

