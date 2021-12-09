Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to post sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.04 billion. Genpact posted sales of $950.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year sales of $3.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on G shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

NYSE:G opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.40. Genpact has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $52.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,902,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 336,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,545,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,077,000 after purchasing an additional 909,038 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 0.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,111,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,866,000 after purchasing an additional 62,902 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Genpact by 10.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,029,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,933,000 after acquiring an additional 465,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Genpact by 107.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

