Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Trading 0.5% Higher

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 611 ($8.10) and last traded at GBX 606 ($8.04). 192,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 374,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 603 ($8.00).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 708 ($9.39) price target on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Genuit Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 651.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 655.34. The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87.

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.