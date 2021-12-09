Genus plc (LON:GNS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,534.29 ($73.39).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,740 ($76.12) price target on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON GNS opened at GBX 4,948 ($65.61) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of £3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 68.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,347.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,386.93. Genus has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,896 ($51.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,310 ($83.68).

In other news, insider Iain Ferguson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,496 ($59.62) per share, with a total value of £44,960 ($59,620.74). Also, insider Stephen Wilson sold 3,564 shares of Genus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,280 ($70.02), for a total value of £188,179.20 ($249,541.44).

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

